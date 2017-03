June 24 Imagination Technologies Group Plc

* Fy revenue rose 13 percent to 170.8 million stg

* Licensing revenues up 32 percent to 38.3 million pounds (2013: £29.1m)

* Adjusted operating profit* of 24.1 million pounds (2013: £33.5m)

* Smartphone market continued to grow albeit with lower growth rates

* Expect to see good performance in licensing during FY15

