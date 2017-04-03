LONDON, April 3 Apple has given
Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its
graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to
two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.
Imagination said Apple, its biggest customer, had not
presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it
will no longer require Imagination's technology, without
violating Imagination's patents, intellectual property and
confidential information.
It said on Monday that Apple's notification had triggered
talks on alternative commercial arrangements for the current
license and royalty agreement.
