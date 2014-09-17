Sept 17 Imagination Technologies Group Plc
:
* Pure business is trading in line with expectations
following renewed focus and organisational changes implemented
at end of FY14
* Both licensing and royalty revenue have been affected by
strength of sterling in period, leading to adverse comparisons
with prior year
* Underlying operating costs are growing at a lower rate and
in line with expectations
* Progress on licensing in period supports our target of 10
pct growth in licensing revenue for year
* Group's progress will continue in line with its
expectations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: