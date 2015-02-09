Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 9 Imagination Technologies Group Plc
* Bert Nordberg to succeed Geoff Shingles as Chairman
* Appointed Bert Nordberg as a non-executive director and chairman designate, with effect from 20 March 2015
* Will succeed Geoff Shingles, who is retiring on 20 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order