Feb 9 Imagination Technologies Group Plc

* Bert Nordberg to succeed Geoff Shingles as Chairman

* Appointed Bert Nordberg as a non-executive director and chairman designate, with effect from 20 March 2015

* Will succeed Geoff Shingles, who is retiring on 20 March 2015