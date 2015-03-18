LONDON, March 18 Imagination Technologies
, the company that provides graphics technology to Apple,
said licensing activity had been a "little muted" since
November, although its pipeline remained good and it saw its
outcome in licensing at least the same as last year.
"We currently expect licensing revenue to be close to last
year's level with the potential of single digit growth dependent
on exact closure timing of the remaining deals," the company
said.
Imagination said it was confident its progress would
continue, and it expected it partners to ship more than 1.3
billion chips based on its technology in this financial year.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)