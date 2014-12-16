LONDON Dec 16 Imagination Technologies,
the British company that supplies graphics processing to Apple,
reported a 75 percent drop in adjusted profit in the first half,
reflecting heavy investment in its product line.
The company said its now complete product line would help
deliver a much stronger second-half financial performance.
Imagination, which designs chips for graphics and video,
reported adjusted profit of 3.3 million pounds ($5.2 million)
for the six months to end-October, down from 13.2 million pounds
a year earlier, on revenue of 82.2 million pounds, down from
85.2 million.
($1 = 0.6384 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)