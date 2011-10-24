SEOUL Oct 24 Online shopping mall operator
Interpark has been selected as the preferred bidder
for Samsung Group's procurement arm iMarketKorea ,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Samsung Group has been seeking to sell an up to 58.7 percent
stake worth 392 billion won ($342 million) at Monday's closing
price in iMarketKorea, which provides provide goods and
maintenance services for business clients.
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and MBK Partners were
in the running for iMarketKorea as well as Interpark, which
joined hands with private equity firm H&Q and the Korea Venture
Business Association.
($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)