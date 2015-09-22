HONG KONG, Sept 22 IMAX China Holding Inc,
majority-owned by the namesake giant screen movie theater
equipment maker, launched on Tuesday a Hong Kong initial public
offering worth about $280 million, tapping five cornerstone
investors to help fund the deal, according to a term sheet of
the deal seen by Reuters.
The company and shareholders including its parent IMAX Corp
are offering 62 million shares in an indicative range
of HK$29.80 to HK$34.50 each, putting the deal at up to HK$2.14
billion ($276 million). The IPO may grow to nearly $317 million
if the company exercises an option to meet additional investor
demand for the deal.
Five cornerstone investors agreed to buy $55 million worth
of shares, helping secure demand for the deal before it was
launched to retail and other institutional buyers, a source with
knowledge of the IPO said.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)