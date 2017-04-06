UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.
The subsidiary of large-format movie and cinema screen giant IMAX Corp said CMC Capital Partners and FountainVest Partners sold the company shares at HK$39.72 apiece, without giving further details.
CMC will remain a key partner of the company and a strategic investor in the IMAX China Film Fund and IMAX VR Fund, the Hong Kong-listed firm said.
Shares of IMAX China, which has a market value of $1.92 billion, rose 4.5 percent to close at HK$41.80 on Wednesday.
In February, the film company reported a steep fall in profits for 2016 amid a slump in Chinese box-office sales, underlining the challenge filmmakers and cinema operators face in the world's second-largest economy.
($1 = 7.7692 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources