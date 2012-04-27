* Q1 adj EPS $0.06 vs est $0.07
* Q1 rev up 23 pct at $55.6 mln
April 27 Imax Corp's quarterly
net profit missed estimates by a cent, even as the Canadian
giant movie screen maker posted higher recurring revenue and
continued to expand its global footprint.
The company expects to install 17 to 21 new theatre systems
in the second quarter, with a backlog of 261 theatre systems at
the end of March.
Imax, which also designs and produces cameras and projection
equipment for its namesake motion picture film format, installed
16 new systems in the first quarter.
The company recorded a net income of $2.6 million for the
quarter ended Match 31, or 4 cents per share, compared with a
net loss of $1.0 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $55.6 million, ahead of analysts'
average estimate of $54.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total film revenue in the quarter was $19.1 million, up from
$11.5 million last year.
Adjusted earnings at 6 cents per share fell a cent short of
expectations.
The company incurred a $700,000 charge in the quarter to
enable some theatres to play movies in either digital or analog
formats.
Imax shares closed at C$24.21 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange and at $24.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)