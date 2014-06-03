BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
June 3 IMCD Group BV:
* Announces intention to proceed with Initial Public Offering
* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam
* Offering will consist of newly issued shares ( "new offer shares") and a secondary sale of existing shares ( "existing offer shares" and together with new offer shares, "offer shares") held by its current shareholders
* Listing is envisaged to take place in coming months, subject to market conditions
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)