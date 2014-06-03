June 3 IMCD Group BV:

* Announces intention to proceed with Initial Public Offering

* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam

* Offering will consist of newly issued shares ( "new offer shares") and a secondary sale of existing shares ( "existing offer shares" and together with new offer shares, "offer shares") held by its current shareholders

* Listing is envisaged to take place in coming months, subject to market conditions