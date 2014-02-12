Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
PARIS Feb 12 Imerys has agreed to buy minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for about $1.6 billion including debt, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The acquisition, priced at $41 per AMCOL share, is expected to generate "significant commercial and operational synergies" and is expected to boost earnings per share from the first full year of integration, in 2015, Imerys said.
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Fund manager Elliott Advisors, which owns 3.2 percent of Akzo Nobel, on Thursday criticised the Dutch paint maker for disregarding the views of an "overwhelming margin" of its shareholders by refusing to meet with U.S. suitor PPG.