PARIS Feb 17 France's Imerys said on Monday it remained committed to buying U.S. minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for a cash offer of $41 per share.

On Friday, Minerals Technologies Inc offered to buy AMCOL for $1.36 billion, or $42 per share, topping the bid made by Imerys.

"Imerys has an agreed-upon transaction with AMCOL and remains committed to completing the deal," Imerys said in a statement.