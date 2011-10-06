(Recasts, adds details, background)

WASHINGTON Oct 6 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it reached a preliminary agreement with Afghanistan for a $129 million loan.

The agreement reached by IMF staff is subject to approval by the IMF's board, which is expected to consider the agreement in November. Afghanistan must follow through with some prior commitments before the IMF board considers approving the loan, the IMF said in a statement.

Axel Schimmelpfennig, the head of the IMF mission to Afghanistan, said the country has made "important progress" cleaning up an embezzlement scandal at Kabul Bank, the country's top private financial institution, and has tightened bank supervision.

Last fall, Afghanistan's central bank took control of Kabul Bank after a heated controversy over suspected irregularities threw Kabul Bank into turmoil.

The IMF said efforts were under way "to recover the embezzled assets from the former shareholders of the bank, which will limit the fiscal costs of the crisis" and said supervision of the bank's operations was being tightened.

Reports at the time said hundreds of millions of dollars had gone missing from the bank, often in the form of undocumented and unsecured loans, which prompted a run on the bank by worried depositors.

The bank has been in operation since 2004, and records showed last fall that it had total assets of $1.01 billion. It handled payrolls for the state, and its customers included 300,000 public employees whose salaries are funded by the United States and other Western donors.

The IMF noted that, as U.S. and other international military forces are withdrawn in coming months, there will be downward pressure on economic activity within Afghanistan and on its ability to collect revenues.

Nonetheless, it struck a positive note about Afghanistan's prospects.

"Despite a difficult external environment, a volatile security situation, and this year's drought, real GDP growth should range between 6 and 8 percent," the IMF said.

"Despite a difficult external environment, a volatile security situation, and this year's drought, real GDP growth should range between 6 and 8 percent," the IMF said.

It said that keeping the country stable would require "improvements in governance" and incentives to encourage more private-sector participation in running the economy.