WASHINGTON Oct 6 International Monetary Fund staff have reached an agreement with Afghanistan on a three-year $129 million loan that is expected to be considered by the Fund's board in November, the IMF said on Thursday.

In a statement, the IMF said the staff-level agreement needs to pass muster with the Fund's management and that Afghanistan needs to follow through with some prior commitments before the IMF board can consider whether the loan should be approved.

Axel Schimmelpfennig, the head of the IMF mission to Afghanistan, said the country had made "important progress" cleaning up an embezzlement scandal at Kabul Bank and had tightened bank supervision. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)