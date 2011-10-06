WASHINGTON Oct 6 International Monetary Fund
staff have reached an agreement with Afghanistan on a
three-year $129 million loan that is expected to be considered
by the Fund's board in November, the IMF said on Thursday.
In a statement, the IMF said the staff-level agreement
needs to pass muster with the Fund's management and that
Afghanistan needs to follow through with some prior commitments
before the IMF board can consider whether the loan should be
approved.
Axel Schimmelpfennig, the head of the IMF mission to
Afghanistan, said the country had made "important progress"
cleaning up an embezzlement scandal at Kabul Bank and had
tightened bank supervision.
