WASHINGTON Nov 15 The United States on Tuesday urged Afghanistan to take more steps to meet International Monetary Fund recommendations after the IMF approved a $133.6 million loan program for the country.

"We believe that this shows that the Afghan government is able to address serious reform issues," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

He added that "more steps are needed and we're going to continue to urge the Afghan government to implement reforms that are necessary for meeting all the IMF's recommendations." (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Eric Beech)