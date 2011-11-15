MOVES-BTIG hires former Jefferies' execs to fixed income credit team
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The United States on Tuesday urged Afghanistan to take more steps to meet International Monetary Fund recommendations after the IMF approved a $133.6 million loan program for the country.
"We believe that this shows that the Afghan government is able to address serious reform issues," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.
He added that "more steps are needed and we're going to continue to urge the Afghan government to implement reforms that are necessary for meeting all the IMF's recommendations." (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Eric Beech)
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
* Massachusetts Financial Services Company reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Harley Davidson Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kE8X1T) Further company coverage: