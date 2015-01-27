KIGALI Jan 27 International Monetary Fund head
Christine Lagarde has warned that African economies could be
hurt by a slowdown in China's economy and an imminent hike in
United States interest rates.
Lagarde, speaking on Tuesday on a visit to Rwanda, said
IMF's global economic forecasts have been revised down over the
past few months despite a huge fall in oil prices.
Lagarde called for "vigilance" across Africa and added this
slower growth has implications for a continent that is now more
integrated into the global economy than ever before.
"Momentum is slowing in many advanced and emerging
economies, including China - one of Africa's main trading
partners," Lagarde told Rwandan lawmakers in the capital Kigali.
Lagarde said the overall outlook for sub-Saharan Africa was
promising at close to 5 percent, but growth forecasts for the
region have been trimmed due to lower oil and commodity prices.
African countries such as Nigeria and South Sudan depend on
oil for the majority of their revenues.
Lagarde said some African oil exporters will struggle in
case oil prices remain low and warned of instability once the
United States starts imminent "monetary policy normalization", a
move that is expected to see the U.S. raise interest rates.
"Even if this process is well-managed and well-communicated
- and I believe that it has been and will be - there could be
negative effects for emerging markets and global financial
stability. African economies could also be impacted," she said.
Hurt by cooling investment, manufacturing and a sagging
housing market, China's economy grew 7.4 percent last year, a
level not seen since 1990 when the country was hit by sanctions
after the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
A Reuters poll in January showed China's economic growth was
expected to slip to 7 percent this year before dipping to 6.8
percent next year.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Drazen Jorgic;
Editing by James Macharia)