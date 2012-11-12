* Algeria's economy to grow 2.5 pct in 2012-IMF
* Inflation surged to 8.4 pct this year
* Gov't must reduce dependence on oil, gas exports-IMF
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 Algeria's economy should grow
2.5 percent this year and 3.4 percent in 2013, the International
Monetary Fund said on Monday, buoyed by domestic demand, public
spending and a rebounding oil and gas sector.
But rising food prices and public wage hikes have pushed up
inflation, which spiked to 8.4 percent this year, the IMF said
after the visit of its annual mission to the North African
country.
The Algerian government has forecast growth of 4.7 percent
for 2012 and 5 percent for 2013.
OPEC member Algeria experienced food riots early last year,
but escaped a full-scale "Arab Spring" uprising like those that
toppled entrenched rulers elsewhere in the region, partly
because the government raised wages for public sector employees
and deferred tax payments.
Revenues from oil and gas, which account for 97 percent of
the country's exports, helped subsidize wages and the prices of
staple goods like wheat, milk, sugar, electricity and water.
As a result, the Algerian economy has become even more
dependent on hydrocarbon exports. International oil prices must
reach $121 per barrel in 2012 for the government to balance its
books, the IMF said.
"The main short- and medium-term challenges facing Algeria
will be controlling inflation, strengthening fiscal
sustainability, and boosting growth in the non-hydrocarbon
sector," the IMF said in a statement.
High youth and female unemployment is also a problem.
The government should also to more to boost economic growth,
which remains below potential, by improving the business climate
and developing the financial sector, the fund said.