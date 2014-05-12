AMMAN May 12 IMF chief Christine Lagarde urged
Arab countries going through democratic change to phase out
costly subsidy systems on Monday, but drew a cautious response
from regional finance ministers wary of the social impact of
such steps.
The International Monetary Fund chief said Arab countries
pursuing democracy should keep up structural reforms and phase
out subsidies systems that the Fund estimates cost $237 billion
annually across the region.
She also said average economic growth rates of around 3
percent in the Arab world were not enough to meet the needs of a
growing workforce in a region where rural poverty rates are
high.
"The growth that we are seeing on average in the region at
about 3 percent would have to significantly increase in order to
respond to the demands of the young population that is waiting
to join the job market," Lagarde told participants at an
IMF-sponsored conference in Amman.
"So my message is please pursue the discipline and continue
this momentum of structural reform in order to capitalise on the
stabilisation you have obtained in order to .. generate the
growth that is needed to create the jobs needed," Lagarde said
Finance ministers from around the region agreed that reform
of subsidies that take up a big chunk of their budgets' current
spending was crucial.
But they also said the social costs were a major factor
preventing faster reform of their subsidy systems.
Austere policies implemented by governments pursuing
IMF-guided liberal reforms have been blamed for increasing
social divisions and fuelling street protests in countries
across the region.
A clean bill of health from the IMF has long been crucial
for aid-dependent, energy-importing Arab governments such as
Tunisia, Jordan and Yemen that rely on Western donor support to
held cover their budget deficits.
Jordan's Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour said his country,
which faced street unrest after 2011 and had to tackle
burgeoning state spending by ending costly fuel prices, leading
to civil unrest, had been forced to call on the IMF as a "doctor
who gave the right prescription."
Other officials and bankers said the IMF was only now
drawing the lessons of the last few years, and rather than just
cajoling aid-dependent Arab countries to meet tight fiscal
targets without regard to the social costs, it was becoming more
sensitive to their domestic challenges.
Lagarde said that in Jordan's case, the IMF had relaxed its
fiscal targets in a $2 billion standby agreement struck in 2012
to help the kingdom shore up its economy and mitigate the impact
of a massive refugee spillover from conflict-torn Syria.
The conference, called "Building The Future", was the first
of its kind since the Arab revolts, bringing together not just
ministers but also civic groups and critics of IMF policies,
which they blame for some of the past unrest in their countries.
Lagarde said there were signs that the economies of
countries such as Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Egypt were
stabilising after more than three years of unrest and political
upheaval, but that more work needed to be done.
"This stabilisation is fragile and needs to be consolidated
by continued discipline and that momentum of reform that has
already been underway without receding," Lagarde said.
