WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The International Monetary
Fund board met on Monday to discuss whether Argentina has made
progress in improving the quality of its inflation and growth
data since an IMF warning in February, an IMF spokesman said.
The Fund did not immediately issue a statement on the
meeting although one is expected. It is likely the IMF will give
Argentina more time to comply with international standards in
reporting its statistics.
The country has been accused of under-reporting its economic
data. Those concerns prompted the IMF to issue a 180-day warning
to Buenos Aires on Feb. 1 to bring the data in line with global
standards or face the possibility of sanctions.
Initiating sanctions would be part of a gradual process that
could range from public reprimand to eventual expulsion. Only
the former Czechoslovakia has ever been thrown out of the IMF's
ranks, which occurred in 1954.
Some private economists have questioned whether Argentina
has under reported inflation since 2007, while others have
expressed increasing skepticism over the country's economic
growth and industrial output figures.
The country reported 8.9 percent growth in 2011, but
independent analysts have said the government overstated that
number by as much as 3 percentage points. The government has
denied any data manipulation.
Relations between the IMF and Argentina have been strained
since 2006 when Buenos Aires repaid all of its IMF loans and
effectively severed ties with the Fund by not allowing IMF
officials to conduct annual economic checks that are done in all
IMF member countries.
Argentina asked the IMF in 2010 to design a new nationwide
consumer price index that has never been implemented.
The government and many ordinary Argentines still blame IMF
policies for precipitating Argentina's 2001/02 debt crisis.