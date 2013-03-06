BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BUENOS AIRES, March 5 Officials from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank arrived in Argentina on Tuesday to evaluate the country's financial system as part of checkups agreed among Group of 20 nations, state news agency Telam reported.
Argentina belongs to the G20 and to the IMF, but in the last five years it has refused to allow the Fund to carry out routine annual evaluations of economic conditions for political reasons.
The center-left government blames IMF policies for precipitating the country's devastating 2001-02 economic crisis.
Officials may also have wanted to stave off criticism over the government's widely discredited inflation data, which the Fund censured last month.
The technical mission will stay in Argentina for two weeks, Telam said. According to the IMF's website, G20 countries agreed to undergo evaluations every five years under the so-called Financial Sector Assessment Program.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
* Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: