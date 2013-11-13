WASHINGTON Nov 13 The International Monetary Fund's board plans to meet on Dec. 9 to review a fund report about Argentina's economic data, following concerns about the quality of official figures, the IMF said on Wednesday.

The IMF, which requires accurate statistics to analyze the world's economies, censured Argentina in February for failing to improve the accuracy of its inflation and gross domestic product data. It gave Buenos Aires until Sept. 29 to take action.

IMF staff prepared a report including Argentina's official response, which they presented to the board on Wednesday, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in an e-mailed statement. He declined to provide further details about the report or its contents.

Analysts have accused Argentina's government of under-reporting inflation since early 2007 for political gain and to reduce payments on its inflation-indexed debt.

Inflation has been around 25 percent for several years, according to private estimates, one of the highest rates in the world. The government says inflation is less than half that.

IMF head Christine Lagarde last Sunday said Argentina had made "positive progress" in reforming its data.

If Argentina fails to make progress, the IMF board could choose to impose sanctions, barring Latin America's third-largest economy from voting on IMF policies and accessing financing.