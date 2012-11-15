WASHINGTON Nov 15 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday gave a stamp of approval to Australia's economic policies, commending the central bank's easy monetary stance and saying there was room to ease further if needed.

In a summary of its annual review of Australia's economy, the IMF said its directors also supported the government's budget-tightening plans.

"They welcomed the intention to maintain budgetary surpluses over the medium term, thus strengthening fiscal buffers against future shocks and the long-term cost of population aging," the IMF said. "Directors noted nevertheless that, in the event of a sharp deterioration in the economic outlook, and hence revenue underperformance, delaying the return to surpluses could be an option."