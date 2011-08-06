WASHINGTON Aug 6 Australia will likely need to
raise its interest rate, which has been on hold since November,
to contain inflationary pressures caused by the impact of its
mining boom, the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday.
In its annual review of the Australian economy, the IMF
said that without further monetary policy tightening inflation
would rise above the central bank's 2-3 percent target band in
2012.
The IMF estimated that the Australian dollar is overvalued
by somewhere between 10 to 20 percent, although it said the
currency would depreciate if global financial markets become
severely disrupted.
