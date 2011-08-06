* IMF sees "ample scope" for Australian interest rate cut
* Economy to grow 2 pct this year, 3.5 pct next year - IMF
WASHINGTON Aug 6 Australia is well positioned
to handle a severe global financial market disruption and has
ample room to cut its policy interest rate if world growth
falters, the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday.
The Australian central bank on Friday postponed plans for a
rate hike after a massive global market sell-off late last
week, the worst since the 2009 financial crisis.
In a quarterly statement, the central bank expressed
concern over the sovereign debt problems in Europe and the
United States and the possibility of another global recession.
"There is ample scope to cut the policy interest rate and
provide liquidity support for banks," the IMF said in its
annual health check of the Australian economy.
It said the Australian dollar AUD=D4 was overvalued
somewhere between 10 and 20 percent but noted the currency
would probably depreciate if global conditions deteriorated.
The Aussie dollar suffered heavy losses on Friday and was
among the week's worst performers in major currencies after
investors fled to the safety of cash and bonds.
Still, the IMF said that if a global recovery does stay on
track, Australia would likely need to raise its policy interest
rate to contain inflationary pressures caused by the impact of
its mining boom.
Without further monetary tightening, inflation would rise
above the central bank's 2-3 percent target band in 2012, the
fund said.
"The (central bank) should guard against inflation
expectations becoming anchored at too high a level," the IMF
cautioned.
The IMF forecast Australia's economy would grow 2 percent
this year and 3.5 percent next year.
The Australian government has projected the economy will
grow 3.25 percent this year, compared with an earlier estimate
of 4.25 percent. It has kept its upbeat growth forecast of 3.75
percent for 2012 and 2013.
