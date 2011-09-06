WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday called for a more ambitious fiscal adjustment
in Austria to cope with spending pressures and reducing the
country's debt.
"Current plans may not be sufficient to put the debt ratio
on a firm downward path and a more ambitious fiscal adjustment
is needed to cope with longer-term spending pressures and the
cross-border exposure of the banking system," the IMF said in
its annual review of Austria's economy.
The fund said through a combination of tax increases and
spending cuts, Austria's fiscal deficit is projected to decline
to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 and to 2
percent after that. But it also said government debt is likely
to remain above 70 percent of GDP over the medium term.