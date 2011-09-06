WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called for a more ambitious fiscal adjustment in Austria to cope with spending pressures and reducing the country's debt.

"Current plans may not be sufficient to put the debt ratio on a firm downward path and a more ambitious fiscal adjustment is needed to cope with longer-term spending pressures and the cross-border exposure of the banking system," the IMF said in its annual review of Austria's economy.

The fund said through a combination of tax increases and spending cuts, Austria's fiscal deficit is projected to decline to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 and to 2 percent after that. But it also said government debt is likely to remain above 70 percent of GDP over the medium term.