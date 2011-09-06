* IMF says fiscal adjustment plans not bold enough
* Greatest risk for Austria is if euro crisis hits Italy
* Swiss franc-denominated loans is cause for concern:IMF
(Adds details on euro debt crisis, banks, quotes)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday urged Austria to devise more ambitious plans to
cut government debt and deal with spending pressures that will
arise from an aging population and higher health care costs.
The IMF called for deeper budget cuts of at least half a
percent of gross domestic product annually, starting with the
2012 budget, until the deficit reaches zero.
"Current plans may not be sufficient to put the debt ratio
on a firm downward path, and a more ambitious fiscal adjustment
is needed to cope with longer-term spending pressures and the
cross-border exposure of the banking system," the IMF said in
its annual review of Austria's economy.
The IMF said the Austrian authorities disagreed with its
evaluation, arguing that the fiscal plans were adequate and
further efforts were not politically feasible right now.
"Staff and the authorities concurred that current
consolidation plans will not reduce debt significantly, and
staff considered this unsatisfactory in light of risks," the
staff paper said.
The IMF said Austrian banks' direct exposure to the Greece,
Ireland and Portugal debt crisis was small. But it warned that
the biggest risk to the Austrian economy was if the crisis
engulfed Italy.
Austria's second-largest bank is a subsidiary of an Italian
bank and the direct exposure of Austrian banks to Italy amounts
to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the IMF said.
The IMF also cautioned that while Swiss-franc denominated
loans were performing well they could pose a threat in the
medium term given the appreciation of the Swiss franc.
"With large mortgage vintages beginning to mature in 2017,
repayment problems may surface down the road if exchange rate
developments remain unfavorable," the IMF report said.
On Sept. 6, the Swiss National Bank shocked markets by
setting an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc to stave off
a recession. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K61FL]
The fund said a combination of tax increases and spending
cuts would likely lower Austria's fiscal deficit to 3.5 percent
of GDP in 2011 and further to 2 percent after that. But
government debt would remain above 70 percent of GDP over the
medium term, the IMF added.
The IMF said expenditure measures should be the main
element of Austria's consolidation plan, given that taxes are
already high when compared to other countries.
"Savings could be achieved through further reforms in the
pension system, health care, and government subsidies," the IMF
said, calling for a "careful rationalization of the fiscal
relations among different levels of government."
The IMF forecast 2011 Austrian growth would reach 3.3
percent, which is more optimistic than the central bank's
projection of 3.2 percent.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Andrew Hay)