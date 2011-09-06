* IMF says fiscal adjustment plans not bold enough

* Greatest risk for Austria is if euro crisis hits Italy

* Swiss franc-denominated loans is cause for concern:IMF

(Adds details on euro debt crisis, banks, quotes)

By Lesley Wroughton

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged Austria to devise more ambitious plans to cut government debt and deal with spending pressures that will arise from an aging population and higher health care costs.

The IMF called for deeper budget cuts of at least half a percent of gross domestic product annually, starting with the 2012 budget, until the deficit reaches zero.

"Current plans may not be sufficient to put the debt ratio on a firm downward path, and a more ambitious fiscal adjustment is needed to cope with longer-term spending pressures and the cross-border exposure of the banking system," the IMF said in its annual review of Austria's economy.

The IMF said the Austrian authorities disagreed with its evaluation, arguing that the fiscal plans were adequate and further efforts were not politically feasible right now.

"Staff and the authorities concurred that current consolidation plans will not reduce debt significantly, and staff considered this unsatisfactory in light of risks," the staff paper said.

The IMF said Austrian banks' direct exposure to the Greece, Ireland and Portugal debt crisis was small. But it warned that the biggest risk to the Austrian economy was if the crisis engulfed Italy.

Austria's second-largest bank is a subsidiary of an Italian bank and the direct exposure of Austrian banks to Italy amounts to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the IMF said.

The IMF also cautioned that while Swiss-franc denominated loans were performing well they could pose a threat in the medium term given the appreciation of the Swiss franc.

"With large mortgage vintages beginning to mature in 2017, repayment problems may surface down the road if exchange rate developments remain unfavorable," the IMF report said.

On Sept. 6, the Swiss National Bank shocked markets by setting an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc to stave off a recession. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K61FL]

The fund said a combination of tax increases and spending cuts would likely lower Austria's fiscal deficit to 3.5 percent of GDP in 2011 and further to 2 percent after that. But government debt would remain above 70 percent of GDP over the medium term, the IMF added.

The IMF said expenditure measures should be the main element of Austria's consolidation plan, given that taxes are already high when compared to other countries.

"Savings could be achieved through further reforms in the pension system, health care, and government subsidies," the IMF said, calling for a "careful rationalization of the fiscal relations among different levels of government."

The IMF forecast 2011 Austrian growth would reach 3.3 percent, which is more optimistic than the central bank's projection of 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Andrew Hay)