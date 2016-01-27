Jan 27 The International Monetary Fund and World
Bank are discussing possible financing assistance for Azerbaijan
to help it cope with mounting currency pressures and other
fallout from a steep drop in oil prices, the institutions
confirmed on Wednesday.
"An IMF team will be in Baku during Jan. 28-Feb. 4 for a
fact-finding staff visit at the authorities' request. The team
will discuss areas for technical assistance and assess possible
financing needs," an IMF spokesman said.
The Financial Times reported that IMF and World Bank
officials were discussing a possible $4 billion emergency loan
package that could be the first of several bailouts for
oil-exporting countries spurred by plunging oil prices. IMF and
World Bank spokesmen declined to confirm the amount.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh)