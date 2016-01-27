(Adds comments from World Bank spokesman, background on
Azerbaijan)
By David Lawder
Jan 27 The International Monetary Fund and World
Bank are discussing possible financing aid for oil exporter
Azerbaijan to help it cope with mounting currency and budget
pressures from a steep drop in crude prices, the institutions
said on Wednesday.
"An IMF team will be in Baku during Jan. 28-Feb. 4 for a
fact-finding staff visit at the authorities' request. The team
will discuss areas for technical assistance and assess possible
financing needs," an IMF spokesman said.
The Financial Times reported that IMF and World Bank
officials were discussing a possible $4 billion emergency loan
package that could be the first of several bailouts for
oil-exporting countries spurred by plunging oil prices. IMF and
World Bank spokesmen declined to confirm an amount for a
possible package.
"The World Bank and the IMF are in active dialogue with the
Government of Azerbaijan, discussing both immediate and
longer-term measures in response to the pressure on the local
currency and low oil prices," a World Bank spokesman said in a
statement. "The World Bank stands ready to provide necessary
assistance to Azerbaijan, including budget support."
The Baku visit by IMF staff who will join World Bank
officials based there, foreshadows concerns about the finances
of much larger oil and commodity-producing countries, including
Venezuela, Ecuador and Brazil, which is mired in a deep
recession.
Oil and gas account for 95 percent of Azeri exports and 75
percent of government revenues. Crude oil's 50 percent price
fall over the past six months to about $30 a barrel has dealt a
crushing blow to the Caspian Sea republic's economy.
Azerbaijan in December floated its currency, the manat
, after burning through more than half its foreign
exchange reserves last year. The manat has continued to lose
value, falling by more than a third against the dollar in the
past month alone, triggering a steep spike in inflation.
The country's Finance Ministry said this week it intended to
issue manat currency bonds to help cover its budget deficit, at
interest rates in the 10 to 12 percent range.
(Reporting by David Lawder in Baltimore; Editing by Eric Walsh
and Peter Cooney)