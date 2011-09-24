WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Europe's bailout fund needs to be leveraged to give it more firepower to fight the euro zone's debt crisis but no decision has yet been taken on how to do it, a senior European Union official said on Saturday.

Germany will not agree to provide more funds to expand the 440 billion-euro European Financial Stability Facility, meaning the fund needed to be given more force by leveraging it, the official told Reuters.

The United States has called on Europe to leverage up the EFSF. One option could be for the European Central Bank to commit large amounts of funding to back up the EFSF, which would cover potential losses.