WASHINGTON, July 18 The loss of correspondent
banking relationships in developing countries as major banks try
to limit risk exposures could marginalize small economies and
cause "systemic" disruptions to their financial systems, the
head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in prepared
remarks at the New York Federal Reserve that regulators in both
major financial center countries and small countries need to do
more to help banks maintain these relationships.
"I am concerned that all is not well in this world of small
countries with small financial systems. In fact there is a risk
that they become more marginalized."
She said these already have hit a number of Caribbean
countries, where as of May, at least 16 banks in five countries
have lost all or some of their correspondent banking
relationships.
Reuters reported last week that the problem is particularly
acute in Belize.
Lagarde said such countries are especially vulnerable, often
depend on remittances from workers abroad, and have minimal
access to financial services under the best of circumstances.
"Even if the global implications of these disruptions are
not visible so far, they can be come systemic if left
unaddressed," she said.
