LONDON, April 24 Regulators should be given
powers to impose losses on bondholders to avoid a bank
collapsing, the International Monetary Fund said in a paper on
Tuesday.
The conclusion by IMF researchers lends influential backing
to the European Union's plans to call on unsecured bondholders
to "bail in" a troubled bank and avoid relying on taxpayers
again.
"Bail-in power needs to be considered as an additional and
complementary tool for the resolution of systemically important
financial institutions," the staff discussion paper said.
The IMF paper is aimed at shaping work at the G20 and its
regulatory arm, the Financial Stability Board, on how bail-in
could work in practice.
The IMF also conducts regular reviews of how member country
financial systems are supervised.
The EU's European Commission has delayed its draft law
mapping out a framework for recovery and resolution of
cross-border banks, fearing the inclusion of a bail-in power
would unnerve jittery markets even further.
Some EU states worry it would put off investors in their
domestic banks as their unsecured debt could be written down or
converted into equity to shore up the lender's capital.
The IMF paper said there should be careful thought into when
the bail-in is triggered, suggesting this could happen when a
bank's mandatory capital cushion falls below the minimum level
and before the lender becomes balance-sheet insolvent.
However, even with bail-in powers, the taxpayer may not be
off the hook in future.
"To fund potential liquidity outflows, and given the
probably temporary loss of market access, bail-in may need to be
coupled with adequate official liquidity assistance," the paper
added.
Policymakers see bail-in, along with powers to close down or
break up an ailing bank, as helping to end the so-called
too-big-to-fail problem.
This refers to market perception that a government would
always step in to help a big lender in distress, as letting it
collapse would wreak havoc on the financial system as seen with
the demise of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The IMF paper said financial institutions may be
incentivised to raise capital or restructure debt voluntarily
before the triggering of the bail-in power to avert a run by
short-term creditors.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Cowell)