WASHINGTON Nov 21 The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it was on course to review Bosnia's IMF loan by year-end after an IMF mission to the country reported good progress.

"The mission made significant progress, and reached understandings on the government budgets for 2013 and the structural reforms aimed at strengthening public finances, preserving financial stability, and improving the business environment," IMF mission chief Ron van Rooden said in a statement.

"The mission expects to resolve outstanding issues in the coming days, which would pave the way for consideration of the first review of the (standby loan) by the IMF Executive Board before year-end," he added.