WASHINGTON Nov 21 The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it was on course to review its loan to Bosnia by year-end after an IMF mission to the country reported good progress.

The Fund approved a 24-month, 405.3 million euro ($519.56 million) loan to Bosnia in September to support the government's economic program at a time the euro zone crisis was slowing demand.

It provided 60 million euros immediately, but further disbursements are contingent on Bosnia keeping its economic program on track.

"The mission made significant progress, and reached understandings on the government budgets for 2013 and the structural reforms aimed at strengthening public finances, preserving financial stability, and improving the business environment," IMF mission chief Ron van Rooden said in a statement.

"The mission expects to resolve outstanding issues in the coming days, which would pave the way for consideration of the first review of the (loan) by the IMF Executive Board before year-end," he added.