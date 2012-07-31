BRIEF-Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources
* Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources, Northern Superior initiates concurrent financings
WASHINGTON, July 31 Brazil's financial system is "strong" although rapid credit growth to households is a risk that needs to be carefully monitored, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In an assessment of Brazil's financial sector, the IMF said there were signs of emerging strains in some sectors and asset classes, especially indebted households and rising housing prices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
* On Feb 10, entered into third amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement and security agreement - sec filing
* DHT Holdings Inc announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019