WASHINGTON, July 31 Brazil's financial system is "strong" although rapid credit growth to households is a risk that needs to be carefully monitored, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

In an assessment of Brazil's financial sector, the IMF said there were signs of emerging strains in some sectors and asset classes, especially indebted households and rising housing prices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

