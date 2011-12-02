* IMF's Lagarde: crisis contagion risk has materialized
* IMF worried about protectionism as debt crisis drags on
* Euro zone needs fiscal consolidation, structural reforms
(Recast, adds Lagarde quote, details on euro zone crisis)
By Todd Benson
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 The International Monetary
Fund is playing a behind-the-scenes role in helping to resolve
the euro zone debt crisis but stands ready to extend credit to
troubled European economies if it is asked to do so, Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday.
Lagarde, in Brazil on the last leg of a Latin American tour
to drum up support for greater cooperation in addressing the
global financial turmoil, also urged Europe to act swiftly to
come up with a "collective, comprehensive" solution to the
zone's debt and fiscal woes.
Otherwise, she said, Europe runs the risk of sinking into a
"lost decade" similar to the 1980s in Latin America, when a
string of debt defaults from Brazil to Mexico plunged the
region into a holding pattern of stagnant economic growth.
Lagarde, who was fielding questions from an audience of
Brazilian economists and entrepreneurs on a TV show that will
be aired by Brazil's Globo News on Saturday, used the occasion
to urge Europe to address the crisis with "fiscal consolidation
and structural reforms."
"What we need to see is fiscal consolidation that is
anchored, that is determined, that cannot be reversed," she
said, speaking in English.
Asked why the IMF was not doing more to ease the turmoil in
Europe by extending emergency credit lines to debt-ridden
economies like Italy and Spain, Lagarde said the Fund stood
ready to help if it were asked to do so.
"To my knowledge, that has not been requested," she said.
"I'm very happy if the IMF is in the middle of it, but in an
effective way, not necessarily a visible way."
Lagarde did not address reports that the IMF has already
started preliminary discussions with Italy about financial
support to help the new Italian government cope with the euro
zone debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MT6B3]
Leaders in Europe are scrambling for a definitive end to a
spreading debt crisis that is dragging down global growth and
could even spell the end of the 17-nation euro zone.
World stocks and European bonds have recovered this week on
more assertive steps from the euro zone that aims for tougher
budget controls while opening the door for more aggressive
action from the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7N218Y]
European countries are mulling channeling more resources to
the IMF to help fight the crisis, an idea initially proposed by
Brazil as part of its long-sought quest to increase its sway in
the global lender and shield its economy.
Lagarde, a former French finance minister, said virtually
no one anticipated the gravity of the European crisis, which
will "undoubtedly" drag down the IMF global growth outlook.
"Economic cycles are one things, economic crises are a
different beast," she said.
STIMULUS, PROTECTIONISM AHEAD?
Major emerging economic powers are "worlds apart" from euro
zone countries, Lagarde said while praising Brazil's economic
management for leaving the country better prepared than many to
weather contagion.
The crisis has boosted the role of emerging economies on
the world stage, but could also prompt some to take
protectionist measures, Lagarde said.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff unveiled a flurry of
measures on Thursday to boost consumption and lending in Latin
America's biggest country as the economy slows sharply from
red-hot growth of 7.5 percent last year. [ID:nN1E7B001T]
The Brazilian central bank has lopped 150 basis points off
its key Selic rate even as inflation remains above the bank's
target range of 6.5 percent.
Other rapidly-growing nations have also started moving to
counter the global slowdown that is seen hitting commodity
prices and choking trade worldwide.
The world's top commodity consumer, China, on Wednesday cut
bank reserves requirements in a policy shift that came as major
central banks moved hurriedly to provide cheaper funding to
European banks facing a credit crunch.
Brazil and other emerging countries have said they are
willing to boost the IMF's war chest to help solve a crisis in
Europe that is threatening their own growth. [ID:nN1E7B00W0]
However, the amount of resources available to help
debt-laden European countries remains a question mark.
China on Friday played down any hopes for a big bail out,
saying Europeans should not expect the world's No. 2 economy to
use a big portion of its reserves to rescue indebted countries.
[ID:nL4E7N21A6]
Major emerging-market countries could decide on the amount
of additional financing to the IMF before a Group of 20 meeting
in February, Brazilian officials have said.
(Writing by Alonso Soto and Todd Benson; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Andrew Hay)