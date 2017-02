WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Major emerging nations on Thursday said they are considering providing money to the International Monetary Fund to increase its firepower for fighting financial crises.

Finance ministers of the so-called BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- called for the G20 nations to act swiftly and decisively to ease the euro zone debt crisis, the same way it fought the global financial crisisin 2008.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)