* BRICS fear debt issues could turn into financial crisis
* BRICS commitment fall short of expectations
* Russia says direct support to euro-zone impossible
By Walter Brandimarte
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Major emerging nations on
Thursday said they may lend money to the International
Monetary Fund or other global financial bodies to increase
their firepower for fighting financial crises.
The commitment by the so-called BRICS nations -- Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa -- fell short of
expectations for more direct support to debt-crippled European
countries.
Finance ministers of the group, meeting on the sidelines
of an IMF gathering in Washington, called on the G20 nations
to act swiftly and decisively to ease the euro-zone debt
crisis, the same way they fought the global financial crisis
in 2008.
The G20 group, which includes both emerging and developed
economies, is the right forum for those discussions and should
be strengthened, the ministers said.
Their call underscores a growing concern of major emerging
economies about the escalating economic crisis in the
developed world.
It also highlights a dramatic change of fortune between
the two groups of nations, with developing countries offering
financial help that could be used to ease the economic crisis
of traditional powers.
Failure to act now could turn the euro zone's debt
problems into another global financial crisis that would
engulf emerging economies, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido
Mantega warned.
"There is a risk that the sovereign debt crisis of some
countries becomes another financial crisis," Mantega told
reporters in a joint news conference with other BRICS finance
ministers and central bank chiefs.
"We eased the 2008 crisis by fast and coordinated actions
within the G20. We need to do the same now."
SHORT OF EXPECTATIONS
It is not clear how the BRICS could provide funds to
multilateral institutions nor how much money they plan to
lend. Earlier this month, sources in the Brazilian government
said Mantega would propose the group make billions of dollars
available to the IMF.
In a statement issued after the meeting, the ministers
said financial support would depend on individual country
circumstances.
"There is (an) enormous amount of demand for resources at
home for poverty reduction, so there is going to be a big, big
tension between giving money to a multilateral institution for
the purpose of restoring global stability and meeting our own
aspirations at home," said India's central bank governor
Duvvuri Subbarao.
Direct financial support to troubled European countries,
another idea floated by Brazilian officials in the past few
days, was not discussed in the meeting, South Africa's Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan told Reuters in an interview. For
details, see [ID:nS1E78L1LV].
That type of support, according to the Brazilian sources,
could come through the purchase of bonds jointly issued by
euro-zone members, the so-called eurobonds.
But Russia shot down the idea.
"It's impossible, I am absolutely convinced about that,"
Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told
reporters.
"Our state procedures do not allow for that. We don't have
a mechanism (for that), not in Russia, not in China, not in
India. We all have different ways of making decisions, we
cannot syndicate our money."
WANTED: A STRONGER VOICE
Any financial contribution to the IMF would probably come
with conditions. The BRICS would most likely take the
opportunity to increase their voting power in the
institution.
The next review of member countries' quotas is scheduled
for January, 2014.
"We are concerned with the slow pace of quota and
governance reforms in the IMF," the countries said in the same
statement where they offered to help the fund. "This is needed
to increase the legitimacy and effectiveness of the fund."
The group also called on developed countries to adopt
"responsible" policies that avoid creating excessive global
liquidity -- a growing complaint from countries such as
Brazil, which has suffered from excessive dollar inflows since
the United States started its aggressive monetary easing.
In exchange, the BRICS promised to do what is necessary to
secure economic growth, maintain financial stability and
contain inflation.
However, they did not mention any steps in foreign-exchange markets -- a delicate issue for China, which has
resisted calls from the United States to let its currency
appreciate faster.
