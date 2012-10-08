LONDON Oct 8 The International Monetary Fund
cut its economic forecasts for Britain on Monday, and said more
Bank of England stimulus -- and possibly higher public spending
or tax cuts -- may be needed if the outlook darkens.
The IMF forecast Britain's economy would shrink 0.4 percent
this year, before growing by a tepid 1.1 percent in 2013, down
sharply from its July forecasts of 0.2 percent growth in 2012
and 1.4 percent growth the year after.
The IMF said the downgrade was part of a global slowdown -
and that Britain's economy would probably outpace the euro
zone's next year - but the figures are still likely to be
awkward reading for finance minister George Osborne.
Britain's economy entered recession late last year, and the
IMF said it faced extra headwinds from government austerity and
private-sector indebtedness.
Many economists already believe Osborne will struggle to
meet his goals of eliminating the structural budget deficit
within five years, and putting net debt as a share of GDP on a
downward path by 2015.
Monday's IMF World Economic Outlook raised the possibility
that Osborne will have to deviate further from his deficit
reduction plan if there is a further sharp fall in growth.
"Economies with limited fiscal vulnerability should stand
ready to implement fiscal contingency measures if large downside
risks materialise," it said.
The IMF did not state explicitly whether Britain's economy
fell into this category, although in May - when it saw 2.0
percent growth for 2013 - it said the country might need to
change its fiscal policy if growth came in much below forecast.
But Osborne rejected any change in a speech earlier on
Monday at his Conservative Party's annual conference
"Our critics would gamble everything ... on the dubious idea
that a few billion more of spending would dramatically improve
the fortunes of the trillion-and-a-half pound British economy,"
he told fellow party members, vowing more welfare cuts.
The IMF also said the BoE may have to further expand its
quantitative easing asset purchases, which are scheduled to
finish later this month when a 375 billion pound target is
reached.
"Further monetary easing through unconventional measures may
be necessary, depending on the effects of the easing measures
implemented recently," the IMF said.
As well as asset purchases, the BoE has also launched a
scheme to offer banks cheap finance if they increase lending.