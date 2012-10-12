TOKYO Oct 13 Many Western economies are failing
to face up to their responsibilities in the face of heavy
economic headwinds, British finance minister George Osborne said
on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, where he is attending an
annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund, Osborne,
whose own economy is in recession, said the world economy faces
a "triple threat" from the euro zone crisis, U.S. fiscal
problems and a slowdown in emerging markets.
"There is less of an immediate sense of crisis at these
meetings than there was at last year's annual meetings, but
there is a greater concern about what lurks behind the next
corner, a greater concern about the medium-term risks," he said.
"The lesson of what is going on in the world is that you
have to confront your problems. Sadly too many Western countries
seem to be ducking those challenges," he continued.
Osborne's remarks came at an IMF meeting where the United
States and euro zone countries have argued about whether the
debt crisis in countries such as Greece and Spain, or an
imminent sharp U.S. fiscal contraction, pose a greater problem.
Emerging economies have also slowed sharply over the last
six months, and earlier this week the IMF downgraded its global
growth forecast.
Britain suffered the sharpest IMF downgrade for a major
advanced economy, with the IMF forecasting it would contract 0.4
percent this year, and urging Osborne to delay some of his
flagship austerity programme if growth disappoints further.
KEEPING ON
But Osborne reiterated that he had no intention of changing
course from the deficit-reduction plans that form the
cornerstone of the ruling coalition between his Conservative
Party and the smaller Liberal Democrats.
"Western countries face a sink or swim question," he said.
"In the UK we are ... confronting our problems and the reforms
that are required and tackling our debts."
Slow growth over the past two years means that it will take
at least two years longer than originally planned for Osborne to
meet one of his debt-reduction goals, removing Britain's
underlying budget deficit.
The IMF also forecasts he will miss another goal, putting
net debt as a share of national income on a downward path by
2015. But it has urged him to let so-called automatic fiscal
stabilisers - rising benefit payments and reduced tax receipts -
support the economy rather than impose extra cuts in a slowdown.
Many economists predict that the government's budget
watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, will also
forecast Osborne will miss this goal when he publishes its
economic outlook on Dec. 5.
Osborne declined to comment on whether he would abandon the
goal or impose extra cuts if needed.
"We are not saying that the automatic stabilisers will not
be allowed to operate," he said. "That is a speculative question
which I may or may not have to answer. You will have to wait for
Dec. 5."