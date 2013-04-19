By William Schomberg
WASHINGTON, April 19 Britain's finance minister
George Osborne dismissed suggestions by the IMF's chief
economist that he should consider relaxing his austerity program
to help the country's stagnant economy.
Earlier this week, Olivier Blanchard said very weak private
demand in Britain showed it might be time for policymakers to
consider an adjustment to their fiscal plans.
"I think he is just one voice," Osborne told reporters on
Friday. He said it was more important that the IMF's managing
director, Christine Lagarde, had said the Fund was not changing
its position on Britain's economy.
"She speaks for the whole organization. She was clear that
the IMF's position has not changed," Osborne said.
Osborne and the Conservative-led coalition government have
come under mounting criticism from the Labour opposition, which
urges it to move more slowly to fix the country's still wide
budget deficit.
Data due next week could show the British economy slipped
into its third recession in less than five years in early 2013
although many economists expect it might just escape that fate.
But the bad news kept on coming for the government on Friday
when Fitch Ratings became the second international agency to
strip the country of its top-notch credit rating, citing a
weaker economic and fiscal outlook.
The IMF has previously said Britain should consider relaxing
its belt-tightening if growth slows. Blanchard's comments this
week, at the start of twice-yearly meetings of finance chiefs at
the IMF, showed he thought the time had come for that rethink.
Lagarde said on Thursday that there was no change in the
IMF's position although she also said there had been a clear
deterioration in Britain's economic data.
Osborne suggested that he would not heed any formal call
from the IMF to change policy when the Fund completes an annual
review of the country's economy in May.
"It depends on whether you agree with that advice," he said
when asked whether countries should follow IMF policy
recommendations.
The IMF's so-called Article IV recommendations are often
ignored by member countries.
Osborne defended his response to Britain's slowdown, saying
he had already shown flexibility by allowing a target for
cutting the country's debt to slip and announcing new measures
to boost the housing market.
He also said the government and the Bank of England would
announce "fairly shortly" changes to their Funding for Lending
scheme. It provides banks and other lenders with cheap financing
if they keep or raise lending to households and businesses.
The FLS was launched last year to increase lending for
mortgages and businesses but so far it has not resulted in much
more borrowing by small and medium-sized companies.
Osborne said Britain's problems were small compared with
those of the euro zone.
"The principal cause of uncertainty has been the weakness of
the real economy in the euro zone and the ongoing problems
there," he said.