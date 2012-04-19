LONDON, April 19 Cash-strapped Britain is
holding back on commiting more money to the International
Monetary Fund's crisis-fighting firepower this weekend even
though around $320 billion has already been committed by other
countries.
"We are going to Washington for the Spring meetings and we
have to wait to see what other countries think - this is a
global deal," a Treasury official said on Thursday.
The world's leading finance ministers and central bankers
meet in Washington at the IMF's annual meeting starting on
Friday. They will discuss whether the euro zone has done enough
in dealing with its debt crisis to secure the IMF's desired
target of at least $400 billion in fresh donations.
The United States has declined to give any new money, but
Japan has stumped up $60 billion and Britain could - without
needing legal approval at home - offer up to 10 billion pounds,
a total already approved by parliament following the credit
crunch.
But British finance minister George Osborne, who has imposed
one of the toughest austerity plans at home and said there is no
spare money in the coffers to help a stuttering UK economy, is
cautious.
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had
raised $320 billion so far in a bid to boost its firepower to
deal with the euro zone debt crisis, with Poland and Switzerland
joining the effort.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon.Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)