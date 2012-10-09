LONDON Oct 9 Britain should defer spending cuts
planned for next year if growth turns out to be much weaker than
forecast, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF said Britain's deficit-cutting plans were already
behind forecast, but that finance minister George Osborne should
be prepared to slow them further in the short term if other
measures failed to boost demand.
The IMF's budget assessment came hours after it sharply
downgraded Britain's growth outlook, predicting the economy
would shrink 0.4 percent this year, before growing by a tepid
1.1 percent in 2013.
The reports will make uncomfortable reading for Osborne, who
will unveil updated growth and budget forecasts on Dec. 5. Many
economists already believe he will struggle to meet his goals of
eliminating the structural budget deficit within five years, and
putting net debt as a share of GDP on a downward path by 2015.
The IMF said a first line of defence against weaker growth
would be for the Bank of England to loosen monetary policy and
for the government to allow total unemployment benefit payments
to rise if joblessness increased.
But if that failed to spur growth, Osborne should postpone
some of the cuts planned under his flagship austerity programme
to future years, it added.
"If growth should fall significantly below current ...
projections, countries with room for manoeuvre should smooth
their planned adjustment over 2013 and beyond. This includes ...
the United Kingdom," the IMF said. The IMF gave a similar
message in May, when it forecast 2.0 percent growth for 2013.
Britain's economy entered recession late last year, and the
IMF said it faced headwinds from government austerity and
private-sector indebtedness.
But Osborne rejected any change to his fiscal policy in a
speech earlier on Monday at his Conservative Party's annual
conference.
"Our critics would gamble everything ... on the dubious idea
that a few billion more of spending would dramatically improve
the fortunes of the trillion-and-a-half pound British economy,"
he told fellow party members, vowing more welfare cuts.
The IMF forecast Britain's budget deficit would total 8.2
percent of GDP this year and 7.3 percent of GDP in 2013 -- 0.3
percentage points and 0.7 percentage points higher than the body
had predicted in April, though well below 2009's peak of 10.4
percent.
Partly this was due to weaker growth, but some was also due
to a downgrade to the economy's potential, the IMF said.
The cyclically adjusted budget deficit -- a measure similar
to the one that Osborne targets -- was forecast to fall to 5.4
percent this year and to 4.0 percent in 2013, again a slower
decline than the IMF had expected.