By David Milliken
| LONDON, June 6
LONDON, June 6 The International Monetary Fund
urged Britain to rein in risky mortgages to cool the housing
market, the strongest warning yet from an international
organization about the risk of a property price bubble.
The IMF said in its annual report on the country's economy
published on Friday that so far there were few signs of a
credit-driven bubble in British house prices.
But that could change fast and lenders should stop letting
so many home-buyers take out mortgages that are far larger than
their incomes, it warned.
"In an environment where expectations of capital gains can
quickly drive up household indebtedness - and thus systemic risk
for financial institutions - more policy action is warranted,"
the Fund said.
Britain's finance ministry and its central bank have said
they are keeping a close eye on the housing market. The European
Commission expressed concern earlier this week, echoing worries
from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
British house prices have risen by more than 11 percent over
the past year according to one measure, the fastest rate since
the eve of the financial crisis, though most of the increases in
and around London. Last month another index showed its biggest
one-month jump since 2002.
The onus for action falls on the Bank of England. It is due
to give its own half-yearly assessment of financial stability
risks later this month when it could take more measures to
control the mortgage market.
IMF managing director Christine Lagarde presented the report
alongside Britain's finance minister George Osborne, who earlier
on Friday said the BoE should not hesitate to act on housing if
needed.
In its report, the IMF said that given the uncertainty about
whether the BoE's largely untested macroprudential tools would
work, "they should be introduced early and gradually".
A first step would be to limit the proportion of high
loan-to-income mortgages any lender could issue, the IMF said.
If that failed, the BoE should impose caps on loan-to-income and
loan-to-value ratios, and increase the amount of capital lenders
must hold against residential property loans.
Two major British banks, Lloyds Banking Group and
Royal Bank of Scotland, have already said they will no
longer lend at multiples of more than four times a borrower's
income for mortgages of over 500,000 pounds ($839,500).
The government and the BoE might also need to stop offering
mortgage guarantees under the Help to Buy programme if it sees
much greater take-up. The scheme was launched by Osborne last
year to help poorer households buy homes.
If these steps do not work, the BoE would need to be ready
to raise interest rates fast, the IMF said.
"Policy might, however, have to be tightened quickly if
costs run ahead of productivity growth, slack is absorbed, or
financial stability concerns cannot otherwise be addressed," the
report said.
More broadly the IMF's tone was much more upbeat than a year
ago, when Britain's economy looked far weaker. Then, some
officials at the Fund feared Osborne was too focused on
tightening fiscal policy at the expense of growth.
"The economy has rebounded strongly and growth is becoming
more balanced," the IMF said, adding that it expected this to
continue through the rest of the year.
Weak productivity was a risk to future growth, but overall
Britain's fiscal stance was appropriate, it added.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
