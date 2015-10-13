LIMA, Oct 13 (IFR) - CABEI is likely to seek longer bond
tenors in a variety of currencies to cover some US$1bn in
funding needs next year, said the Honduras-based bank's head of
capital markets.
This follows a year in which the Central American
development bank sacrificed duration for better pricing in what
has been a tough year for emerging-market issuers.
After swapping back to floating-rate dollars, the bank has
so far this year enjoyed average funding costs of around 62bp
over Libor.
That is considerably tighter than the 92bp it achieved in
2014, Ricardo Rico, CABEI's head of capital markets, told IFR on
the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Peru.
"It is very difficult for a single A credit to get (all-in)
cost of funding at 60bp over Libor, at least during the current
year" said Rico.
"Single A curves for banks in the US are closer to 90bp."
Average duration on its bonds for 2015, however, was just
4.4 years versus 9 years in 2014.
CABEI is now considering private placements to cover the
remaining US$143m it needs to raise this year, and these could
extend 2015 duration through longer tenors, Rico said.
"Next year we are going to aim for longer tenors. And (as a
result) I am sure cost of funding for 2016 will not be as
aggressive."
In 2015, the borrower debuted in the Japanese retail-focused
Uridashi markets and in Peruvian soles, while also returning to
the Mexican peso market and selling more Renminbi bonds to
Taiwanese investors.
CABEI was able to swap back proceeds to floating-rate
dollars at very competitive rates, often at anywhere between
30bp-40bp over Libor, though tenors were relatively short at
between three to four years.
Meanwhile the bank continues to keep a close eye on a
possible Samurai issue as well as an inaugural offering in
Australian dollar market.
Daiwa and Mizuho took CABEI on a Japanese road show in July
and the borrower is only waiting for costs to improve in the FX
swap market before moving forward with a Samurai bond - its
first in nearly a decade, said Rico.
It is a similar story in Australia, where CABEI has yet to
use its debt shelf. "Australian investors have been risk averse
and they have been looking at AAA (credits)," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)