* Carney says pace, depth of reforms should not change

* Policy makers must show conviction

* Sees "valid concerns" about shadow banking sector (Adds remarks on Canadian banks and on shadow banking)

By Randall Palmer

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The current global economic uncertainty is no reason to delay financial regulatory reform, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Sunday, rejecting what he called the "fatalism" of critics in the banking industry.

In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Carney said the benefits of a stronger financial system in the future far outweighed the cost of slightly slower growth that might result from tougher new rules.

Speaking after Group of 20 finance officials urged Europe to take urgent action to prevent the euro zone debt crisis from spreading into a banking crisis, Carney sought to shoot down one by one the arguments made by some lenders calling for a slower pace of implementation and a softening of capital and liquidity requirements.

"It is hard to see how backsliding would help," he said.

"Indeed, at a time when the conviction of policymakers across a range of issues is being called into question, there appears to be little value in adding to this concern."

Global banking regulators have agreed on new capital and liquidity rules for banks, and plan to begin phasing them in as of 2013. They are working on other measures specifically for the world's largest banks, as well as for other segments of the financial system.

Carney said he expected Canada's banks would be fully compliant early in the transition period.

He acknowledged that bankers had "valid concerns" that the more stringent rules on traditional banks would encourage them to transfer more risky activities into the so-called shadow banking sector, which played a big role in the run-up to the most recent financial crisis.

He assured them that policymakers and regulators were studying several ways of preventing regulatory gaps in shadow banking, including limits on banks' exposure to such entities.

"In order to maintain systemic resilience, the monitoring, supervision and regulation of shadow banking will need to be dynamic," he said.

He said the recent loss incurred by UBS UBSN.VX on its trading desk demonstrated the need for "vigilant risk management of complex new products."

"Fortunately for the system, the loss was manageable, given the increased capital buffer at the bank, and a broader liquidity squeeze was avoided," he said.

Banks have also complained that countries may adopt the new rules at different times over the 2013-2019 implementation phase, giving some an unfair advantage.

"Everyone is claiming to be a boy scout and accusing others of juvenile delinquency," Carney said. "But these merit badges, these detentions will be self-selected. Rather, they should be determined by impartial peer review and mutual oversight." (Additional reporting by Louise Egan in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)