WASHINGTON Oct 10 It is usually preferable for
the Bank of Canada to leave the market with some uncertainty
about interest rates rather than to give forward guidance, in
order to reduce volatility, Governor Stephen Poloz told a news
conference on Friday.
"The bottom line for me is that it's better to leave some of
that uncertainty on the market's plate," he said, noting that
forward guidance can lead to one-way bets with stacked positions
and subsequent volatility.
Whatever the bank does will depend on the data flow, he told
reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund
and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.
Poloz also said the central bank would need to take into
account the effect of lower oil prices on Canada, where 6 to 7
percent of annual income has been attributable to higher oil
prices. But he said the fact that lower oil prices for consumers
meant they had more income was a mitigating factor.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)