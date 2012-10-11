OTTAWA Oct 11 Canada tentatively backed on
Thursday the International Monetary Fund's call for giving
debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget
deficits.
The IMF said this week too much austerity, too quickly could
make it harder for an economy to get out from under a heavy debt
burden.
"I think it's certainly worth considering," Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty told reporters on a conference call from Tokyo when
asked if he backed the IMF view.
"The challenge is the European economy is in recession, and
there is some interest in trying to create some economic growth
in the euro zone. Unemployment has become quite a significant
issue, particularly in Greece," he said.