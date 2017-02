OTTAWA, April 18 Canada is not prepared to make a bilateral commitment to increase the resources of the International Monetary Fund to help contain the euro zone debt crisis, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 rich and emerging nations, said Europe already had significant resources to address its own financial problems. (Reporting by Louise Egan, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)