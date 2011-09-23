* Worried about European situation but says it is fixable
* IMF talks confirm Carney view risks skewed to downside
* On C$, Carney says Canada is attracting foreign capital
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Canadian officials still
predicted on Friday their country would be able to avoid
slipping back into recession but said they were anxious about
the effect the European debt crisis could have on the economy.
"We anticipate continued modest growth in Canada. That's
what the economists and what the IMF and the OECD anticipate.
That hasn't changed," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told a news
conference at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund.
"We're worried of course about external shocks from outside
our country, particularly the situation in the European Union
with sovereign debt and bank exposure to sovereign debt."
Flaherty reiterated that his government would continue its
deficit reduction plan but would pragmatically adjust if the
global situation deteriorated.
For the first time since the economic woes of 2007-09,
Prime Minister Stephen Harper warned in a speech in Ottawa on
Thursday that in the absence of strong measures the world would
return to recession.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said the talks in
Washington with officials from the International Monetary Fund
and the Group of 20 leading economies had reinforced his view
that the risks to Canada were largely external and "skewed to
the downside."
But asked if the Canadian dollar constituted a safe haven,
the central banker said: "We have sound fundamentals. We have
strength in our financial system. We have a credible fiscal
plan ... and that brings attraction to foreign capital."
"It is incumbent upon us, our businesses, to use that
capital as effectively as possible, because in the context of a
global economy where economic power is shifting, we're going to
need to reorient our economy," he added.
Carney said the situation in Europe was "fragile" but
"fixable".
For highlights of the G20, IMF and World Bank meetings in
(Reporting by Randall Palmer, Editing by Neil Stempleman)